PML-N saves country from default: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have saved the country from default after a successful agreement with IMF besides taking bold economic and fiscal decisions for Pakistan.

Addressing a big public gathering here where ANP leader Sher Rehman along with thousands of supporters joined PML-N, Engr Amir Muqam said that PML-N was the only party that could take the country out of all existing challenges.

He said that PML-N has strong roots in masses in all provinces and would form the next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI has disappointed the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and completely failed to deliver despite its nine years long rule in the province.

He accused the PTI chief of destabilizing the country and destroying the national economy.

Amir Muqam that the entire nation had seen attacks on national institutions and defense installations during May 9 vandalism.

He said that people knew that one party had made a deep conspiracy against Pakistan on May 9 by attacking state institutions while Pakistan Muslim League-N had frustrated the evil designs of the attackers.

Amir Muqam said that PTI's chief politics was irrelevant now and PTI has been shattered in groups due to the negative politics of Niazi.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had brought the country back on track of development and if voted to power would change the destiny of people.

Amir Muqam said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had restored peace, abolished load shedding and made defence of Pakistan impregnable.

He said Nawaz Sharif had completed Pakistan after the merger of erstwhile Fata in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PML-N leader said that the people of Pakistan were looking towards Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as they have all the abilities to take the country out of existing challenges.

He said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon visit Peshawar to address a big public gathering here.

He assured to address the electricity, gas and others problems of the area.

Former Member National Assembly, Shah G Gul Afridi was also addressed.