PML-N Saves Country From Default, Opposition Needs To Play Constructive Role: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday lauded Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's role to save the country from default in previous PDM government besides taking bold economic decisions for Pakistan and asked opposition parties to play constructive role for strengthening democracy.

Talking to Media outside National Assembly she said that both government and opposition parties should work in tandem in the interests of their country and people as country was facing current economic challenges where Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leadership can only combat the recent challenges amicably.

She said instead of protests and sit-ins PTI leaders should spend their time for the welfare of the public, adding, the opposition party should act in such as a way as to expose the weaknesses, if any of the government so that the government can rectify and build upon such weaknesses.

The government always has its duties and obligations toward the country and people, she said, adding, in this regard, the opposition party can play a big role.

She said Shehbaz Sharif is committed to brought the country back on track of development, adding, the people of Pakistan were looking towards Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as they have all the abilities to take the country out of existing challenges.

