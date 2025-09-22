- Home
- Pakistan
- PML-N Senator calls for global action on Gaza, welcomes growing recognition of Palestine
PML-N Senator Calls For Global Action On Gaza, Welcomes Growing Recognition Of Palestine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, on Monday called on the international community to take decisive and result-oriented action to end Israel’s brutal assault and state-sponsored violence in Gaza.
In a post on X, Siddiqui, also chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, urged global powers to intervene immediately to stop the ongoing massacre and ensure the strict enforcement of measures to prevent further atrocities.
“There is an urgent need for the international community to move beyond formal statements, impassioned speeches, and emotional appeals,” Siddiqui said. “It must take concrete, effective, and results-driven steps to halt Israel’s brutal aggression, its role in global terrorism, and the savage massacre unfolding in Gaza.
These measures must be implemented without delay and enforced with unwavering resolve.”
Highlighting recent diplomatic shifts, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui noted that the recognition of Palestine by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia has raised the number of UN member states supporting Palestinian statehood to 143 out of 193. He expressed hope that this figure could surpass 150 during the upcoming UN General Assembly session.
Siddiqui remarked that Britain’s recognition of an independent Palestinian state—given its historical role in the creation of Israel—is a modest repayment of a long-standing debt owed to history.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
28 outlaws behind bars; drugs & weapons recovered by ICT Police6 minutes ago
-
Secretary Power visits hydropower projects in Swat6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to provide modern technology, training to farmers: Minister6 minutes ago
-
PML-N Senator calls for global action on Gaza, welcomes growing recognition of Palestine6 minutes ago
-
Death toll of Tirah blast mounts to 25: CM aide told KP Assembly6 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq pins ranks to promoted police officers in graceful ceremony16 minutes ago
-
DLC committee Matiari reviews restoration of blocked CNICs16 minutes ago
-
SC Adjourns Hearing on Super Tax Petitions Until Tuesday16 minutes ago
-
Police launch 'Mobile Khidmat Markaz' to provide services at citizens’ doorsteps16 minutes ago
-
LG by-polls to 28 seats to be held in Sindh on Wednesday16 minutes ago
-
People start returning home as flood water recedes26 minutes ago
-
DG NAB to hear public complaints on September 2526 minutes ago