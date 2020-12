PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen passes away due to COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the PML-N lawmaker died in a private hospital in Islamabad where she was undergoing her treatment for COVID-19.

Kusloom Parveen was admitted to a local hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms.

PML-N leaders, her colleagues in Senate of Pakistan expressed grief over her demise.

A few days ago, Saleem Mandviwala had tweeted about her health and prayed for her early recovery.

"Dear parliamentarians our beloved senator kulsoom Parveen is suffering from covid 19 she has been admitted in ali clinic islamabad she is presently on oxygen I appeal to every one to pray for her early recovery," Saleem Mandviwala had tweeted