PML-N Senator Slams PTI For Creating False Narrative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM
Senator Talal Chaudhry of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being experts in creating and spreading false information to mislead the publi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Senator Talal Chaudhry of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being experts in creating and spreading false information to mislead the public.
In a statement, the senator alleged that PTI also funds foreign v-loggers in Dollars to promote its agenda internationally.
Chaudhry criticized PTI for its alleged lack of focus on national issues, claiming that the party is deliberately avoiding submitting its demands in writing to prevent embarrassment. “Even their own members admit that talks are ongoing, but the question remains—what is the real purpose of these talks?” he asked.
The senator further accused PTI of distorting facts, stating, “They present black as white and white as black, and this is a skill they must now acknowledge. For five years, the PTI government demonstrated this by removing the condition of immediate return in cases of accountability.”
Referring to the alleged embezzlement of 190 million Pounds, Chaudhry labeled it an “unprecedented robbery” and questioned PTI’s credibility. He reiterated that the party has no concrete agenda for addressing national issues, calling their tactics a means of misleading the public.
Recent Stories
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB
Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid
3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political is ..
Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot2 minutes ago
-
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative2 minutes ago
-
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB2 minutes ago
-
Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid1 minute ago
-
3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident1 minute ago
-
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political issues1 minute ago
-
Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui1 minute ago
-
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter55 minutes ago
-
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'55 minutes ago
-
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news without verification55 minutes ago
-
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated52 minutes ago
-
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi1 hour ago