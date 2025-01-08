PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Senator Talal Chaudhry of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being experts in creating and spreading false information to mislead the public.

In a statement, the senator alleged that PTI also funds foreign v-loggers in Dollars to promote its agenda internationally.

Chaudhry criticized PTI for its alleged lack of focus on national issues, claiming that the party is deliberately avoiding submitting its demands in writing to prevent embarrassment. “Even their own members admit that talks are ongoing, but the question remains—what is the real purpose of these talks?” he asked.

The senator further accused PTI of distorting facts, stating, “They present black as white and white as black, and this is a skill they must now acknowledge. For five years, the PTI government demonstrated this by removing the condition of immediate return in cases of accountability.”

Referring to the alleged embezzlement of 190 million Pounds, Chaudhry labeled it an “unprecedented robbery” and questioned PTI’s credibility. He reiterated that the party has no concrete agenda for addressing national issues, calling their tactics a means of misleading the public.

