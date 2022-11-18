(@Abdulla99267510)

The ACE officials have arrested Osama for his alleged involvement in land grabbing in Dera Ghazi Khan.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Friday arrested Osama Abdul Karim, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senator, for his alleged involvement in land grabbing.

The Punjab ACE team in Dera Ghazi Khan arrested Osama Abdul Karim. The son of PML-N’s senator was arrested over charges of building a shopping plaza by occupying land of the mosque.

The Punjab ACE authorities said the arrest was made after the registration of the case. They said that they would present challan before the court after an investigation from Osama Abdul Karim.

The Punjab government in July ppointed Rai Manzoor Nasir as Director-General (DG) Anti-Corruption Punjab.

Earlier, Rana Abdul Jabbar was relieved of his duties and was asked to report to the Centre as he was one of the accused in the Model Town tragedy case.