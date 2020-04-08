PML-N sends protective kits for doctors, medical staff in Quetta

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has sent protective kits for doctors and paramedical staff dealing with COVID-19 patients in Quetta, Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has sent protective kits for doctors and paramedical staff dealing with COVID-19 patients in Quetta, Balochistan.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said here on Wednesday that the kits were sent to Quetta on direction of party president Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the doctors, nurses and other medical staff were heroes of the nation as they were fighting on front line in war against coronavirus. "The party pays tribute to the doctors and medical staff for their services," he said and added that every possible support would be extended to the medical fraternity for their own protection.