Open Menu

PML-N Senior Leader Meets Governor, Discusses Educational Matter

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 06:54 PM

PML-N senior leader meets governor, discusses educational matter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House here on Monday and discussed matters pertaining to education sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House here on Monday and discussed matters pertaining to education sector.

The governor said that institutions were built through supremacy of merit, adding that he was committed to ensuring merit in the education sector. He said character building of the young generation was very important in educational institutions. He added that the purpose of educational institutions was to impart students various skills and also to train them morally.

Balighur Rehman said as the chancellor, he had also created a consortium on character building.

He said the country could be put on the path to development only by inculcating positive thinking and high moral values among the youth.

Khawaja Hassaan said Aitchison College was a historical educational institution, adding that he would play his role for its development and improvement. He said the steps taken by the Punjab governor for supremacy of merit and improvement in administrative affairs in the institutions, run by the board of governors, were commendable. He hailed various steps taken by the governor as the chancellor to improve quality of education in the universities of Punjab, including appointment of pro-vice chancellors, adding that that had greatly improved the administrative affairs of the universities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Young Moral Muslim Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police off ..

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police officers

14 minutes ago
 Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 di ..

Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 districts

14 minutes ago
 FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

14 minutes ago
 CPEC pivotal for uplift of marginalised areas: PCJ ..

CPEC pivotal for uplift of marginalised areas: PCJCCI

5 minutes ago
 EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro ..

EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro

14 minutes ago
 FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

14 minutes ago
Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Cent ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Centre ceremony 2023

29 minutes ago
 69 power pilferers nabbed in a day

69 power pilferers nabbed in a day

8 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM distributes cheques among affectees

Caretaker PM distributes cheques among affectees

9 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at UOS

29 minutes ago
 Active info system directed to evacuate people fro ..

Active info system directed to evacuate people from flooded areas

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan