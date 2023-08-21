PML-N senior leader meets governor, discusses educational matter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House here on Monday and discussed matters pertaining to education sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House here on Monday and discussed matters pertaining to education sector.

The governor said that institutions were built through supremacy of merit, adding that he was committed to ensuring merit in the education sector. He said character building of the young generation was very important in educational institutions. He added that the purpose of educational institutions was to impart students various skills and also to train them morally.

Balighur Rehman said as the chancellor, he had also created a consortium on character building.

He said the country could be put on the path to development only by inculcating positive thinking and high moral values among the youth.

Khawaja Hassaan said Aitchison College was a historical educational institution, adding that he would play his role for its development and improvement. He said the steps taken by the Punjab governor for supremacy of merit and improvement in administrative affairs in the institutions, run by the board of governors, were commendable. He hailed various steps taken by the governor as the chancellor to improve quality of education in the universities of Punjab, including appointment of pro-vice chancellors, adding that that had greatly improved the administrative affairs of the universities.