PML-N senior leaders to decide about seat adjustments: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Thursday general election would be held on time, though Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf attempt to get it delayed.

Talking to the media here, he said the PML-N senior leadership would take decision regarding seat adjustments with other political parties during elections. He said, "Shehbaz Sharif also wants Mian Nawaz Sharif to become prime minister again."

Ayaz Sadiq said his constituency had not been finalized yet, and he was awaiting award of the party ticket.

He said he was bound to abide by the party decisions. He said that discipline was more important for him than the party ticket to contest elections. He said as far award of the party ticket was concerned, the parliamentary board meetings were going on and nothing was finalised yet.

He said political statements prior to elections was normal thing, adding that no doubt the country needed all patriotic political parties.