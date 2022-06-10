PML-N Senior Vice president terms budget 2022-23 people friendly

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Sardar Yaqub Nasar has termed the federal budget 2022-23 as balanced and welcomed the steps taken for national economic planning and public interest

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Sardar Yaqub Nasar has termed the federal budget 2022-23 as balanced and welcomed the steps taken for national economic planning and public interest.

Talking to Associated Press of Pakistan here on Friday, he said that the process of reforms has started as the current budget has been presented in a very difficult financial situation.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sardar Yaqub Nasar said that the PM was pursuing a long-term economic reform program.

"Had the country not got the sincere leadership of Mian Shahbaz Sharif in time, Pakistan would have gone bankrupt financially," PML-N Balochistan leader said that extraordinary funds and development projects for Balochistan have been included in the Federal PSDP.

He hoped that targeted subsidies of Rs. 699 billion would provide relief to the poor while allocating Rs. 266 billion for 9 million families in Benazir Income Support Program would directly benefit the poor.

"Target for economic GDP will be achieved gradually, it is hoped that the economic situation will improve significantly over time and inflation will gradually come down.,"Sardar Yaqub Nasir said"The provision of 5,000 scholarships for students from Balochistan is an important step towards improving education standards in the province."