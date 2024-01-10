PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 15: Sanaullah

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that his party will launch its election campaign on January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that his party will launch its election campaign on January 15.

The final list of candidates was expected to be issued in the next few days, he told a private news channel, reaffirming his party's commitment to a transparent and timely election.

He dispelled the rumours about a rift in the party over ticket distribution, clarifying that consultations were underway for some Constituencies. In response to a query, he said that Nawaz Sharif will lead the election drive from the front.