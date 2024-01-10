Open Menu

PML-N Set To Launch Election Campaign On January 15: Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 09:27 PM

PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 15: Sanaullah

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that his party will launch its election campaign on January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that his party will launch its election campaign on January 15.

The final list of candidates was expected to be issued in the next few days, he told a private news channel, reaffirming his party's commitment to a transparent and timely election.

He dispelled the rumours about a rift in the party over ticket distribution, clarifying that consultations were underway for some Constituencies. In response to a query, he said that Nawaz Sharif will lead the election drive from the front.

Related Topics

Election Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Lead January Muslim From

Recent Stories

PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North W ..

PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago
 Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

4 minutes ago
 115000 policemen to perform duties in general elec ..

115000 policemen to perform duties in general election: CM

2 minutes ago
 3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

2 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

2 minutes ago
 Mushaal highlights double standards in global disc ..

Mushaal highlights double standards in global discourse on Kashmir & Palestine

2 minutes ago
CM lays foundation stone of GOR-9 project at DHA p ..

CM lays foundation stone of GOR-9 project at DHA phase 9

44 minutes ago
 CM orders allocating new site for driving licence ..

CM orders allocating new site for driving licence test centres

48 minutes ago
 PCJCCI keen to learn from China’s model of pover ..

PCJCCI keen to learn from China’s model of poverty reduction

48 minutes ago
 74 POs, 63 court absconders arrested in January so ..

74 POs, 63 court absconders arrested in January so far

48 minutes ago
 Gilani predicts PPP’s victory with heavy margin

Gilani predicts PPP’s victory with heavy margin

48 minutes ago
 Day temperatures to remain below normal due to den ..

Day temperatures to remain below normal due to dense fog: PMD

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan