Open Menu

PML-N Set To Unveil Election Manifesto On Jan 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PML-N set to unveil election manifesto on Jan 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that his party will unveil its election manifesto on January 27.

 

Talking to a private news channel, he said the manifesto was not just a showcase of slogans but a roadmap for delivering promises for the good of the people.

 

Senator said that preparing this document was a hectic exercise and that it took two months to articulate the proposals.

  

The manifesto was formulated by 36 separate expert committees, with a Primary focus on people's well-being and development. The delay in presenting the manifesto was due to the extensive work done by experts to refine and compile it, he added.

 

The primary objective behind these subcommittees was to encourage a broad spectrum of party leaders to contribute their insights and recommendations.

 

Senator Irfan Siddiqui stressed that their approach was not to provide a nominal manifesto but to commit to a substantive and actionable document.

 

He said that there will be commitments to ending poverty, bringing down prices of essential commodities, and improving living standards, along with a vague road map regarding solutions to economic challenges.

 

The priority remains centered on addressing the issues faced by the people, reflecting the party's commitment to effective governance.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Irfan Siddiqui Road January Muslim

Recent Stories

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

1 hour ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

4 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

4 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

4 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

4 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

5 hours ago
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

5 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

7 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

7 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

8 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

8 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan