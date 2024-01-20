PML-N Set To Unveil Election Manifesto On Jan 27
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that his party will unveil its election manifesto on January 27.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the manifesto was not just a showcase of slogans but a roadmap for delivering promises for the good of the people.
Senator said that preparing this document was a hectic exercise and that it took two months to articulate the proposals.
The manifesto was formulated by 36 separate expert committees, with a Primary focus on people's well-being and development. The delay in presenting the manifesto was due to the extensive work done by experts to refine and compile it, he added.
The primary objective behind these subcommittees was to encourage a broad spectrum of party leaders to contribute their insights and recommendations.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui stressed that their approach was not to provide a nominal manifesto but to commit to a substantive and actionable document.
He said that there will be commitments to ending poverty, bringing down prices of essential commodities, and improving living standards, along with a vague road map regarding solutions to economic challenges.
The priority remains centered on addressing the issues faced by the people, reflecting the party's commitment to effective governance.
