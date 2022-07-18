PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

(@Abdulla99267510)

Marriyum Aurangzeb says her party has accepted opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair and transparent election in a peaceful manner.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the party accepts opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said it should be acknowledged that the PML-N is a representative party of the most of people of Punjab.

She said the PML-N will continue the journey of representing and serving the people with renewed determination and passion.

ECP's exemplary arrangements:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has praised the Election Commission of Pakistan for making comprehensive and exemplary arrangements to hold the by-elections in Punjab in a peaceful way.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the Election Commission ensured rule of law throughout the polling process which is commendable.

The Interior Minister said out of a total 3,140 polling stations, minor types of complaints were received from only 14 polling stations.

Rana Sanaullah said not a single complaint was received from candidates or their supporters about the Election Commission staff, violations of rules and arrangements made by Election Commission.

The minister also appreciated Punjab police, Rangers and Pakistan Army troops for maintaining law and order during the by-polls.

He said a private company was involved in the incident of violence in Muzaffargarh against which action has been taken.