PML-N Sets Up Camp On Youm-e-Istehsal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:36 PM

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) set up a camp outside the Lahore Press Club (LPC) to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, here on Wednesday

Addressing the participants, Khwaja Saad Rafique said Indian aggression and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a threat to peace in the region and reiterated the pledge that the freedom struggle would continue till liberation of Kashmir. He said that entire nation was united for the Kashmir cause and the PML-N was standing with the people of Kahmir.

Another party leader, Khwaja Imran Nazir, said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unleashed brutalities against unarmed Kashmiris after his re-election and in this hour of tribulation, Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers. PML-N leader Shaista Parviz said that voice of Kahmiris could not be silenced by imposing curfews. She said that the brave people of Kashmir would win their independence soon.

Mubashar Javeed and other leaders and workers of the party were also present.

