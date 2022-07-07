UrduPoint.com

PML-N Sheikh Jaffar Khan Calls On Balochistan CM

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 08:18 PM

PML-N Sheikh Jaffar Khan calls on Balochistan CM

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and former provincial minister Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel called on Balochistan Chief Minister Qudus Bizenjo on Thursday and Chief Secretary Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and former provincial minister Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel called on Balochistan Chief Minister Qudus Bizenjo on Thursday and Chief Secretary Balochistan.

Mandokhel apprised the Balochistan CM about rain affected area of Zhob and Qamaruddin Kariz and requested for launching relief operations immediately in the wake of the recent rains in the area.

He said the dam had also been broken due to heavy rains and water had entered the residential areas, causing massive destruction in Qamaruddin Kariz.

He said the area should be declared disaster-hit and Provincial Disaster Managment Authority (PDMA) should take immediate action to ensure delivery of relief goods in Qamaruddin Kariz.

The Balochistan CM and chief secretary issued instructions to all the concerned sectors including PDMA and district administration Zhob to remain high alert and forthwith launch relief action in Qamaruddin Kariz.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Dam Alert Zhob Muslim All Rains

Recent Stories

FTO office is working day and night to provide rel ..

FTO office is working day and night to provide relief to the masses

2 minutes ago
 WHO issues snapshot of monkeypox cases

WHO issues snapshot of monkeypox cases

2 minutes ago
 All sources to be used to control dengue, corona: ..

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona: Kh Salman

2 minutes ago
 China reaches FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022 pool

China reaches FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022 pool

2 minutes ago
 Consultation to be held with religious leaders to ..

Consultation to be held with religious leaders to ensure law, order in Muharram: ..

4 minutes ago
 Justice Reforms Project to help needy litigants: I ..

Justice Reforms Project to help needy litigants: IHC CJ

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.