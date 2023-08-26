PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led by Maryam Nawaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, discussed the current political landscape during a London meeting.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2023) The PML-N's upcoming election strategy involves adopting an offensive stance, a departure from their traditional approach, according to sources.

Party leaders, including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, discussed the current political landscape during a London meeting.

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N vice-president, has been tasked with leading this aggressive approach.

The party's campaign will center around exposing alleged conspiracies against their leaders, utilizing audio recordings and evidence.

In contrast, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz will emphasize their developmental work during their tenure.

The party also plans a comprehensive media campaign around Nawaz Sharif's return in October, and any decisions on alliances will be made by him.