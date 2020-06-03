UrduPoint.com
PML-N Should Avoid Point Scoring Tactics: Pakistan Tehreek E Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:15 PM

PML-N should avoid point scoring tactics: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Wednesday that PML-N leaders should not gather outside the Lahore High Court to chant party slogans as it was not a political event for point scorin

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Wednesday that PML-N leaders should not gather outside the Lahore High Court to chant party slogans as it was not a political event for point scoring.

''National Accountability Bureau is an independent institution which holds legal powers given by PML-N and PPP leaders during their regimes, moreover it remained tradition of both parties to put corruption allegations on each other,he added while talking to a private news channel.

NAB was not formulated by PTI government,it worked to nab the looters of national exchequer,PML-N uttered false statements to malign the image of national institutions which is condemnable as well,he mentioned.

''Shehbaz Sharif should present himself in front of NAB and reply the questions of judges to show political responsibility as he is a senior politician of Pakistan'',he replied to a question.

