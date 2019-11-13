ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday proposed the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to follow the legal procedure and deposit indemnity bonds to avail medical treatment facility from abroad for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The incumbent government had removed hurdles in the way of his (Nawaz) departure on humanitarian grounds and asked the PML-N leaders to avoid politicking over their leader's ailing condition, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said it was an unprecedented step taken by the PTI government to allow Nawaz Sharif for getting health services from out of the country.