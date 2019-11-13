UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Should Avoid Politicking Over Nawaz's Ailing Condition

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:11 PM

PML-N should avoid politicking over Nawaz's ailing condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday proposed the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to follow the legal procedure and deposit indemnity bonds to avail medical treatment facility from abroad for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The incumbent government had removed hurdles in the way of his (Nawaz) departure on humanitarian grounds and asked the PML-N leaders to avoid politicking over their leader's ailing condition, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said it was an unprecedented step taken by the PTI government to allow Nawaz Sharif for getting health services from out of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

16 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

31 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

1 hour ago

Israeli Woman Injured in Ashkelon Due to Rocket Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.