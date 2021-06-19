UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Should Examine The Looted Wealth, Instead Of Evaluating Govt's Performance: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:59 PM

PML-N should examine the looted wealth, instead of evaluating govt's performance: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that instead of evaluating the present government's performance, PML-N should examine the looted wealth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that instead of evaluating the present government's performance, PML-N should examine the looted wealth.

Reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, he said that the present government made it possible to convert into surplus the $ 20 billion current account deficit left by previous incompetent government Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). He said, government has also demonstrated its potential to put the N-League's collapsed economy back on its feet through its wise policies.

He said the world comity of nations have acknowledged Pakistan successful strategy against COVID-19 pandemic. The government has also the ability to make Ehsaas programme the world's best social assistance program, he added.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said Ahsan Iqbal should evaluate the potential of PTI government by the fact that all the corrupt politicians were united today. It was PTI government which exposed the corrupt elements and looters before the nation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Bidens' German Shepherd Champ Dies at 13

2 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Multan S ..

38 minutes ago

Amir was dropped due to performance, injuries but ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister congratulates Raisi on "landmark vi ..

2 minutes ago

Human Rights Group Urges for Probe Into Alleged Cr ..

7 minutes ago

Police recover Car stolen 17 years ago, arrests tw ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.