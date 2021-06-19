Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that instead of evaluating the present government's performance, PML-N should examine the looted wealth

Reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, he said that the present government made it possible to convert into surplus the $ 20 billion current account deficit left by previous incompetent government Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). He said, government has also demonstrated its potential to put the N-League's collapsed economy back on its feet through its wise policies.

He said the world comity of nations have acknowledged Pakistan successful strategy against COVID-19 pandemic. The government has also the ability to make Ehsaas programme the world's best social assistance program, he added.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said Ahsan Iqbal should evaluate the potential of PTI government by the fact that all the corrupt politicians were united today. It was PTI government which exposed the corrupt elements and looters before the nation, he added.