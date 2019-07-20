UrduPoint.com
PML-N Should Go To Courts Instead Of Misguiding People: Firdous

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:38 PM

PML-N should go to courts instead of misguiding people: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said people who used institutions for political victimization were now blaming others for the same practice.

She said that country's institutions have become more powerful, independent and free from mafia.

In a tweet, she said Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) had stuck in its own corruption history and had once again ganged up for protection of their illegal assets.

"Instead of misguiding people why not they go to the courts with proofs of their genuine property," she added.

She added that the politics of hereditary political families was drowning.

Lamenting the role of Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman in Senate elections she said the 12th player of politics should think of his political career.

She questioned how can he help in changing chairman Senate while he himself was out of parliament.

