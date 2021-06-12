PML-N should tender apology for insulting overseas Pakistanis: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) should tender apology for insulting overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) should tender apology for insulting overseas Pakistanis.

Reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in his tweet, he said these were the same overseas Pakistanis from whom PML-N robbed Dollars in the name of "Qarz Utharo Mulk Swaro".

He said that the fugitive Nawaz Sharif and his family were also overseas Pakistanis.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill raised a question that only PML-N know politics but not an ordinary Pakistani? , adding that this humiliation will not be tolerated.