PML-N Showing Double Standards Through Levelling Allegations: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 09:19 PM

PML-N showing double standards through levelling allegations: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PML-N was showing double standards and levelling baseless allegations of rigging in Daska's by-poll

She said this while addressing a press conference here.

Dr Firdous said that all presiding officers had sent results to returning officer through WhatsApp according to which PTI's Ali Asajd Malhi got 110957 votes while PML-N Nosheen Iftikhar got 101879 votes.

She said, "We have reservations regarding returning officer as he is from the constituency of Ahsan Iqbal while DMO is from the constituency of Khawaja Saad Rafique.

" If RO had received 45 forms then why he did not announce the result, she questioned.

Dr Firdous said that media should ask Rana Sanaullah that why he went their with his supporters besides asking RO for his silence.

SACM said that institutions would not be allowed to become subsidiary of any party.

She said that institutions would be facilitated so that they could play their democratic role.

To a question, she said that Javed Butt was a supporter and voter of PML-N who had been arrested allegedly for killing a youngster.

