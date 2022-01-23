PML-N showing hypocrisy over south Punjab province: Hasaan Khawar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday the PML-N was showing hypocrisy over the matter of south Punjab province.

He said that PML-N and PPP had always befooled people of south Punjab, says a news release.

The SACM said that both the parties were responsible for creating sense of deprivation among the people of south Punjab, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated development works without any discrimination in that area.

The condition of south Punjab was being changed with launching of welfare oriented projects, like setting up of hospitals, universities and industrial estate there, he added.

He said that allocated budget for south Punjab was being utilized for uplifting the socio-economic condition of the residents of south Punjab, adding that south Punjab secretariat was a big initiative towards the formation of province.

Hasaan Khawar said the PTI government was fulfilling all its promises made with the people of south Punjab.

If the PML-N and PPP were sincere to the people of south Punjab then they shouldcooperate with the PTI government in this regard, he added.