UrduPoint.com

PML-N Showing Hypocrisy Over South Punjab Province: Hasaan Khawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PML-N showing hypocrisy over south Punjab province: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday the PML-N was showing hypocrisy over the matter of south Punjab province.

He said that PML-N and PPP had always befooled people of south Punjab, says a news release.

The SACM said that both the parties were responsible for creating sense of deprivation among the people of south Punjab, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated development works without any discrimination in that area.

The condition of south Punjab was being changed with launching of welfare oriented projects, like setting up of hospitals, universities and industrial estate there, he added.

He said that allocated budget for south Punjab was being utilized for uplifting the socio-economic condition of the residents of south Punjab, adding that south Punjab secretariat was a big initiative towards the formation of province.

Hasaan Khawar said the PTI government was fulfilling all its promises made with the people of south Punjab.

If the PML-N and PPP were sincere to the people of south Punjab then they shouldcooperate with the PTI government in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Sunday All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

8 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

24 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

24 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.