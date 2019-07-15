UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Silent Over British Journalist's Allegations Against Shehbaz Sharif: Shahzad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Sunday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was silent over the allegations charged against Shehbaz Sharif and his family in British newspaper "Daily Mail.

" Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N portrayed a perception as the news was feeded by the government.

The embezzlement of funds also considered as corruption, he added.

The special assistant said that if PML-N claimed that the news was fake, it should have to approach courts in London.

Replying to a question, he said the picture of British journalist with Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken before the general elections, over which PML-N doing propaganda now.

