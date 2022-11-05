PML-N social media team calls on Punjab governor

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore chapter social media President Uzair Kayani, along with his team, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Saturday

Fahad Ishaq, Hamza Rizwan, Hafiz Nauman, Hasan Sardar and others were part of the vising delegation. Coordinator Digital Media Governor Punjab Hasan Malik was also present.

Governor Balighur Rehman told the delegation members that lasting success lied only in truth, urging that false and fabricated news must be fought with truth. He said irresponsible news on the social media should be discouraged.

The governor said that the PML-N took the difficult decision to form a government along with allies to save the country from bankruptcy. He said that at that time, the party leadership said that that was not the time for politics but to save the state.

The Punjab governor said the government was taking steps to provide relief to people in various sectors, adding that recently the Federal government announced Kisan package for farmers. He said that in the coming days, inflation would be reduced and more relief would be given to people in other sectors.

Governor Balighur Rehman said inflation rate was very low in the previous tenures of PML-N and the economy was better. He said the PML-N always increased the funds of the Higher education Commission and gave laptops to the youth to acclimatize them to demands of the modern world.

The governor said that some elements were spreading chaos in the country and frustration among the youth. He said all should play their role in development and stability of the country with a positive mindset.