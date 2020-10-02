PML-N some members in regular contact with incumbent govt: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was politically isolated even by his own party and in this context, most of the PML-N members were in regular contacts with the government against the narratives of their party leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was politically isolated even by his own party and in this context, most of the PML-N members were in regular contacts with the government against the narratives of their party leader.

He said that four parliamentarians of PML-N were making preparation to part ways with their leader Nawaz Sharif besides meetings of their MPAs with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Reacting on the address of Nawaz Sharif to PML-N central working committee through video link, in an exclusive talk with a private news channel on Thursday, Murad Saeed said Nawaz Sharif should provide details of his secret meetings with diplomats in London in 2017 as the nation only knows about his meetings with Narindra Modi and Jandal at his home and Murree respectively.

He said that Nawaz Sharif's statements against national institutions and sanctity of prime minister's office were aimed merely to please the Indian government as he wanted nothing other than to have justice Qayyum like judges of his choice in the courts. Action will be taken against Nawaz Sharif in accordance with the provisions of law and the Constitution, he added.

To a question, the minister said that despite of holding no pubic office in the past, Prime Minister Imran Khan provided his 40 years money trail to the court.

Murad Saeed told that the country was forced by the previous government to buy gas at the price of three time higher rate than the actual price in the world besides wasting $ 2,50,000 against each LNG terminal on daily basis.