PML-N spent national wealth for personal interest of its leadership: Farrukh habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway Farrukh Habib Friday said during last tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N government , national wealth had been spent ruthlessly for personal interests and making lives as lavish of its leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, opposition leadership was facing accountability regarding corruption and money laundering cases and both the political parties leadership including PML-N and PPP were behind the bars in that regard.

He said the incumbent government would not spare any corrupt,adding it was become in power with slogan of corruption free Pakistan.

The government had zero tolerance against corruption and strongly believed in rule of law as no body above the law, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Marryam Nawaz should be clarified herself that in which capacity she was using bullet proof vehicle.