PML-N spent over Rs1 billion in election campaign sans having any record of donors: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had spent over Rs1 billion in its last general election's campaign, but badly failed to produce complete record of its donors to the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to the media persons outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, he said scrutiny committee had granted 48 hours time for submitting the answers of questionnaire. PML-N was ordered to submit details of foreign bank accounts, details of donors, but PML-N has submitted only one page reply. Obviously they have only one answer of every query that they have no answer.

He said PML-N has replied that they were collecting the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of donors. It is surprising that PML-N has no bank accounts' record or even CNICs of its donors. Surprisingly no bank account can be maintained without CNIC. PML-N may bring another letter from Qatar to justify donations.

The party funding case was started in 2017 and 2019 is ending but no answer has so far been received from PML-N, he said.

The PML-N will not be allowed to escape accountability in the foreign funding case, he said adding that party has just been started. There must be record of accounts and people who donated the money but PML-N has no answer.

He said the Supreme Court's verdict in extension case of the Army Chief has strengthened democracy. It is also the triumph of the democratic forces. However, he said the decision has disappointed the enemies of the country who wanted confrontation between the institutions.

He expressed the confidence that all the political parties in the parliament would fulfill their responsibility regarding legislation in the light of the judgment of the apex court in the army chief's extension case.

Responding to a question, he said the method of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was written in the Constitution and new CEC will be appointed as per law.

Meanwhile the ECP has again summoned PML-N in foreign funding case on December 3. In written reply to ECP, PML-N had submitted complete details of local donors.