PML-N Spokesperson Demands Removal Of Imran Khan As Prime Minister

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:25 PM

PML-N Spokesperson demands removal of Imran Khan as Prime Minister

Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly criticized the ruling party, saying that the inept government of PTI changed four health secretaries just in three months but could not improve the health system.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded removal of Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday.

Calling Imran Khan as missing Prime Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that he was in charge of the health department which was given on contract by the Federal government.

“The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 2,100 in Islamabad but there are in temporary charge along with DG Health and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP),” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She criticized the PTI government, saying that it transferred four health secretaries just in three months while Pakistan Medical And Dental Council (PMDC) was another victim of Imran Khan’s ego was still lying dysfunctional.

“The inept government has badly destroyed the health system just like all other sectors,” she added.

On Saturday, four doctors succumbed to Coronavirus in Peshawar and Lahore. Lahore General Hospital MS also contracted Coronavirus and went in isolation.

According to the details, Sana Fatima and Salman Tahir were the new victims of Coronavirus.

She was an FCPS doctor while Salman Tahir was an MBBS 4th year student.

Sana Fatima, the 39-year-old senior doctor was working with a private laboratory, had been undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital since May 20 but could not recover from the deadly virus. Salman Tahir was an MBBS fourth year student of a private medical college in Lahore was admitted due to high fever but due to high viral load of the virus, he died in the ICU of a private hospital within 24 hours.

Dr. Salman Tahir’s father Prof. Tahir Saleem is in charge of the pediatric ward in a private hospital while his mother Dr. Shabana is a gynecologist in a private hospital.

Dr. Naeem Akhtar of Gujranwala also died due to coronavirus. He was working as a psychologist at the Social Security Hospital in Lahore and was being treated at Services Hospital. PMA Gujranwala observed Black Day expressing grief over the death of the senior doctor.

There were reports that a doctor working with a private hospital in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffering from coronavirus also died in Peshawar.

