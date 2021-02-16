UrduPoint.com
PML-N Spokesperson's Abusive Language Speak Volume About Her Leadership's Annoyance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shehzad Akbar on Tuesday said the indecent language and offensive words used by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb spoke volumes about her leaders' confusion and annoyance.

Commenting on the press conference of Maryam Aurangzeb, the Advisor tweeted that his meetings were aimed tosave public and national money.

Till date, Maryam has not been able to tell the relationship of Shehbaz Sharif and Suleman Shehbaz with Manzoor 'Papar Wala' on whose Names (TTs) telegraphic transfers of billion of rupee kept pouring into their accounts.

