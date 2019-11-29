UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Spokespersons Worried About Politics, Instead Of Nawaz Platelets: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:56 PM

PML-N spokespersons worried about politics, instead of Nawaz platelets: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokespersons were now worried about politics, instead of the platelets of their leader Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokespersons were now worried about politics, instead of the platelets of their leader Nawaz Sharif.

In series of tweets, she said today they did not appeal for praying for the health of the "Zil-e-Subhani".

She said that the PML-N leaders were trying to get political mileage by criticizing the most popular leader and elected Prime Minister.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was countering the conspiracies of the opposition on all fronts and would continue to do so in future.

She said that it was correct to say that Imran Khan was not aware of the formulas of corruption and did not protect the personal businesses of his colleagues.

She said that the elements which groomed under patronage of former Punjab GovernorGhulam Jilani, were now issuing statements to malign an elected prime minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan Muslim All Opposition

Recent Stories

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

4 minutes ago

Students protest for revival of students’ unions ..

25 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Economic activities be generated to avoid unemploy ..

48 minutes ago

Okara judicial complex case: Supreme Court orders ..

13 seconds ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University organises 'Drug Aw ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.