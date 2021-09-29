PML-N spreading fake news propaganda, no excuse for corrupt: kanwal Shuzab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that government will not compromise on corruption as `Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was spreading 'fake news propaganda' against their ongoing corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition's plan to halt accountability and national development will fail, adding, PTI-led government will not back off from its commitment to maintaining rule of law and transparent accountability.

Eradication of corruption has become necessary in order to set the country on the road to progress and the government is committed to rooting out corruption from the country, she mentioned.

She said the opposition leader is currently facing money laundering charges in Pakistani courts and hoped that the case of Shahbaz is wrapped up soon so that the people of Pakistan could " get rid of corrupt Sharif family.

Kanwal said that elders of the Sharif family had only "promoted a culture of corruption" in past and "destroyed the national economy instead of amending institutional laws of justice.

If the opposition thinks that the government will come under pressure from the fabricated stories, it will never happen, she said.

Replying to a query, she advised the opposition to move and discuss NAB legislation in parliament sessions if they are serious on the matter.

She further stressed that accountability courts should conduct speedy trials in corruption cases and announce punishments so that the situation could become clear, adding, there is a dire need for the overall capacity building of NAB.