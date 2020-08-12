UrduPoint.com
PML-N Staged Pre-planned Drama Outside NAB Office: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had staged a pre-planned drama outside the premises of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore, aiming to overshadow the main issue of corruption by its leaders.

The PML-N, he said, had track record of promoting a 'culture of immunity' where the elite class was above the law, which was only applicable to the poor and helpless segments of the society. Their politics was based on money making to buy outlaws for organizing such clashes, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Shibli Faraz questioned as to why the PML-N leaders were hesitant to answer the questions about their properties for the last four years.

They should have better all the cases against them to clear their position instead of taking law into their hands, he remarked.

He said the PML-N leadership should learn from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has clarified his position in the Bani Gala property case or from the sitting chief minister of Punjab, who had appeared before NAB many times.

To a question, the minister said there was no comparison between the leaders of PML-N and the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf as there were serious corruption cases against the former. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, in fact, wanted to leave abroad and instead of clearing her position about the property, she was using such unlawful tactics. The PML-N leaders became 'revolutionary' when they were out of power, he added.

