PML-N Stages Protest Against Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PML-N stages protest against Imran Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N local chapter on Wednesday staged a protest demo against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman for launching 'defamatory campaign against Federal government' at Chowk Katchery here.

A large number of protesters including women held placards inscribed with slogans against Imran Khan as 'king of corruption'.

Talking to media, president Bilal Butt and General Secretary Sheikh Athar Mumtaz demanded the department concerned to arrest Imran Khan for his 'foul play' that causing to detract prosperity of the country.

They said it was unfortunate that 'Pakistani politics had met a person who is the biggest liar and chaos-maker'.

They said because of irresponsible statements of PTI's chairman, Pakistan's economy was facing hiccups to developmentin every field of life.

