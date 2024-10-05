PML-N Stands Firm Against PTI's "Destructive Agenda": Uzma Kardar Warns
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader MPA Uzma Kardar on Saturday strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its alleged anti-state agenda and accused it of promoting unlawful activities that undermine the values of young generations.
Talking to ptv news, she accused Imran Khan, PTI's chairman of prioritizing his personal quest for power over the well-being of the nation, exploiting citizens to advance his agenda and allegedly working to destabilize the country through foreign interference.
She also labelled PTI's Islamabad protest a failure, indicating her strong disapproval of the party's actions.
Uzma Kardar, also accused the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of craving a return to power, adding that PTI's top leadership is working against the state's interests, specifically targeting CPEC Phase 2 and foreign visits to Pakistan. These foreign visits are crucial as they showcase Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability, she highlighted.
Uzma blamed the PTI is responsible for damaging Pakistan's youth and devaluing its youngsters which is a serious accusation.
Pakistan's hosting a historic conference in Islamabad with participation from foreign countries including India is indeed an honour for the country, showcasing its commitment to international cooperation and diplomacy, she said adding, however, PTI is prioritizing its agenda over national interest.
Pakistan's progress and reputation are at stake when political parties like PTI prioritizes their agendas over national interests, she added.
Uzma Kardar's statement highlighted the positive economic trajectory under PML-N leadership, indicating that economic indicators are trending upward, adding that this progress is a testament to the party's effective governance, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
