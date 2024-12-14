PML-N stands for progress, PTI fuels hatred: Danyal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, on Saturday, lauded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for promoting unity and solidarity in the country while lamenting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for politics.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N’s track record was built on development and progress, with initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), motorways, and other major infrastructure projects to its credit.

He accused PTI of hiring foreign lobbyists to propagate anti-state narratives, undermining national interests.

"Those who have persistently tried to shut down the country and push it towards default cannot be trusted to believe in dialogue," he added.

He highlighted PTI’s alleged involvement in conspiracies against naBBtional institutions and lamented their failure to deliver any significant development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite over a decade in power.

The parliamentary secretary also pointed to the economic recovery under the PML-N-led government, adding, "Today, Pakistan's economy is moving towards stability. The rupee has remained stable for over a year, interest rates have decreased, inflation rates are lower, and the stock exchange is performing exceptionally well."

He further said that PML-N has always prioritized the country’s progress, while PTI continues to pursue policies that breed division and instability.