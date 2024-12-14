PML-N Stands For Progress, PTI Fuels Hatred: Danyal Chaudhry
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, on Saturday, lauded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for promoting unity and solidarity in the country while lamenting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for politics.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N’s track record was built on development and progress, with initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), motorways, and other major infrastructure projects to its credit.
He accused PTI of hiring foreign lobbyists to propagate anti-state narratives, undermining national interests.
"Those who have persistently tried to shut down the country and push it towards default cannot be trusted to believe in dialogue," he added.
He highlighted PTI’s alleged involvement in conspiracies against naBBtional institutions and lamented their failure to deliver any significant development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite over a decade in power.
The parliamentary secretary also pointed to the economic recovery under the PML-N-led government, adding, "Today, Pakistan's economy is moving towards stability. The rupee has remained stable for over a year, interest rates have decreased, inflation rates are lower, and the stock exchange is performing exceptionally well."
He further said that PML-N has always prioritized the country’s progress, while PTI continues to pursue policies that breed division and instability.
Recent Stories
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N stands for progress, PTI fuels hatred: Danyal Chaudhry35 seconds ago
-
Cold wave to subside in most parts of country: PMD20 minutes ago
-
Chairman TJP aggrieved over martyrdom of Afghan Acting Minister for Refugees20 minutes ago
-
DC inspects greenbelts and tree plantation project21 minutes ago
-
Barrister Aqeel for dialogue to resolve national challenges21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug pushers21 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman highlights rights of minorities at Christmas ceremony31 minutes ago
-
Power Ministry strongly refutes news item circulating in print, electronic media40 minutes ago
-
Martyred ASI's family provided house41 minutes ago
-
3 POs wanted in murder case arrested41 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Katcha area police posts at Punjab-Sindh border51 minutes ago
-
Speakers at TDAP seminar calls for bolstering honey exports1 hour ago