PML-N Starting Election Campaign From Jan 15

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the PML-N is starting its election campaign from January 15.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, she said the PML-N would hold public gatherings across the country.

Regarding seat adjustments, she said the party would make an announcement when any final decision in that regard would be made.

She said if country's three-time prime minister could be held accountable, then anyone could face accountability. Nawaz Sharif faced accountability because his intentions were clear, she added.

Marriyum said: "All parties have to hold intra-party elections as per the code of conduct of the election commission." She said the electoral symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was stripped because they did not hold intra-party polls according to the law. She said, "One who hurls abuses and gives threats cannot hold election in his party."

