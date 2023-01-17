UrduPoint.com

PML-N Starts Preparations For Elections: Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 11:17 PM

PML-N starts preparations for elections: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is going to finalize its preparation for elections particularly in Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is going to finalize its preparation for elections particularly in Punjab province.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that general elections could be conducted as per the given program. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to make arrangements for the next elections.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, he said that the former prime minister could visit Pakistan before April.

About Maryam Safdar, he said that the PML-N leader will arrive in Pakistan next week.

In reply to a question about pre-arrest bail for Nawaz Sharif, he said that Ex-Premier would not go to jail after reaching Pakistan.

He, however, said that a request for granting bail to Nawaz Sharif could be made through the lawyer. The minister said that PML-N leader would plead his case in court. To another question about the election drive, he said Nawaz Sharif could lead the election campaign with party leaders.

