Open Menu

PML-N Steering Nation Toward Progress: Barrister Daniyal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:10 PM

PML-N steering nation toward progress: Barrister Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and senior PML-N leader Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Saturday said that the Federal government has delivered on its commitments.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the journey toward national stability is rooted in economic reform and public-oriented policies.

“It is through economic stability that nations find strength, and we are committed to steering Pakistan toward constructive politics,” he said.

He said the recent reduction in electricity tariffs is a clear reflection of the government's serious efforts to provide relief to the people.

Highlighting the federal government’s initiatives, he said farmers have been supported through subsidized tractors and youth were empowered through laptops.

“While we believe in progress and service-oriented governance, others remain busy promoting division, destruction and political chaos,” he added.

Recent Stories

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

57 seconds ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

16 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

2 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

2 hours ago
 Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

3 hours ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

3 hours ago
 Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan