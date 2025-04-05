PML-N Steering Nation Toward Progress: Barrister Daniyal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and senior PML-N leader Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Saturday said that the Federal government has delivered on its commitments.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the journey toward national stability is rooted in economic reform and public-oriented policies.
“It is through economic stability that nations find strength, and we are committed to steering Pakistan toward constructive politics,” he said.
He said the recent reduction in electricity tariffs is a clear reflection of the government's serious efforts to provide relief to the people.
Highlighting the federal government’s initiatives, he said farmers have been supported through subsidized tractors and youth were empowered through laptops.
“While we believe in progress and service-oriented governance, others remain busy promoting division, destruction and political chaos,” he added.
Recent Stories
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile
Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI politics revolves around Self-Interest: Kayani6 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested after 4 years in Attock6 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Inaugurates Modern Dialysis Center in Pindigheb*****correction***6 minutes ago
-
PML-N steering nation toward progress: Barrister Daniyal6 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Inaugurates Modern Dialysis Center in Pindigheb16 minutes ago
-
Furnishing common man with latest basic amenities of life stands atop Government's priorities: AJK P ..16 minutes ago
-
CPO orders making Faisalabad crime-free district46 minutes ago
-
*Embargoed: Not to be published/ broadcast before April 6* Sports promote positive change, internat ..56 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches second consignment of humanitarian aid to Myanmar56 minutes ago
-
Hostel rooms got vacated from student organisations at PU56 minutes ago
-
DC directs to improve educational, medical facilities for people in Usta Muhammad1 hour ago
-
Govt striving to resolve issue of BNP-M sit-in politically, offers alternate march route to Shahwani ..1 hour ago