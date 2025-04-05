PML-N steering nation toward progress: Barrister Daniyal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and senior PML-N leader Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Saturday said that the Federal government has delivered on its commitments.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the journey toward national stability is rooted in economic reform and public-oriented policies.

“It is through economic stability that nations find strength, and we are committed to steering Pakistan toward constructive politics,” he said.

He said the recent reduction in electricity tariffs is a clear reflection of the government's serious efforts to provide relief to the people.

Highlighting the federal government’s initiatives, he said farmers have been supported through subsidized tractors and youth were empowered through laptops.

“While we believe in progress and service-oriented governance, others remain busy promoting division, destruction and political chaos,” he added.