Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023 | 08:50 PM

PML-N steers out country of difficulties: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday said that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country was steered out of difficulties; otherwise, the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had plunged the nation into chaos.

Addressing at Shakas district Khyber after Alhaj Shaji Gul joining PML-N, Amir Muqam said that during Imran Khan's government, the prices of all commodities, including essential items were out of control but when PML-N came into power, the economic situation was stabilized.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively managed the prices of essential items, resulting in a noticeable decrease, and during Ramazan, free flour was distributed among the poor and needy.

Amir Muqam highlighted that it was the PML-N government that brought reforms in the tribal areas and incorporated tribal districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa based on the demands of the local population and elected representatives.

He assured that the future governments, both in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at the Federal level, would be formed by the Pakistan Muslim League, ensuring the welfare of tribal communities and undertaking developmental projects in the region.

He added that tribal districts and the Malakand Division had been designated as tax-free zones for one year to promote their development on par with other regions.

Amir Muqam said that after joining of Shaji Gul Afridi in PMLN, the party would be strengthen more.

Former MNA Haji Shaji Gul Afridi, formr MPAs Bilawal Afridi, Haji Shafiq Sher Afridi, Tehsil Chairman Haji Syed Nawab Afridi, and Tehsil Chairman Landikotal Haji Shah Khalid Afridi also addressed the meeting.

