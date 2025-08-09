Open Menu

PML-N Strengthened Democracy, Put The Country On Economic Recovery Path: Ikhtiar Wali

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 12:08 AM

PML-N strengthened democracy, put the country on economic recovery path: Ikhtiar Wali

Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Information on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Thursday said that the democracy was weakened in the past by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) actions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Information on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Thursday said that the democracy was weakened in the past by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) actions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) signed the Charter of Democracy to strengthen democratic values in the country.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered the then prime minister cooperation on the economy through a Charter of Economy.

He said the current government, after a hard struggle, has put the country on the right path of economic recovery.

PML-N’s policies focus on national unity and institutional stability, he added.

He also said that political stability is essential for sustainable economic growth and public welfare.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

7 minutes ago
 Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, sp ..

Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms

7 minutes ago
 JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce sk ..

JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce

7 minutes ago
 Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight ..

Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks

7 minutes ago
GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Bu ..

GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt

7 minutes ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

29 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

38 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

29 minutes ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

29 minutes ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan