PML-N strengthened democracy, put the country on economic recovery path: Ikhtiar Wali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Information on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Thursday said that the democracy was weakened in the past by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) actions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) signed the Charter of Democracy to strengthen democratic values in the country.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered the then prime minister cooperation on the economy through a Charter of Economy.

He said the current government, after a hard struggle, has put the country on the right path of economic recovery.

PML-N’s policies focus on national unity and institutional stability, he added.

He also said that political stability is essential for sustainable economic growth and public welfare.