PML-N Strengthened Democracy, Put The Country On Economic Recovery Path: Ikhtiar Wali
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 12:08 AM
Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Information on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Thursday said that the democracy was weakened in the past by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) actions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Information on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Thursday said that the democracy was weakened in the past by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) actions.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) signed the Charter of Democracy to strengthen democratic values in the country.
He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered the then prime minister cooperation on the economy through a Charter of Economy.
He said the current government, after a hard struggle, has put the country on the right path of economic recovery.
PML-N’s policies focus on national unity and institutional stability, he added.
He also said that political stability is essential for sustainable economic growth and public welfare.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary
Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms
JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce
Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks
GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP directs DCs to enhance public service delivery44 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli cabinet’s approval of Gaza occupation11 minutes ago
-
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary7 minutes ago
-
Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms7 minutes ago
-
JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce7 minutes ago
-
Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks7 minutes ago
-
GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt7 minutes ago
-
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme29 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon38 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob29 minutes ago
-
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e-Haq29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations29 minutes ago