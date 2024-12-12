PML-N Stresses Dialogue, Urges PTI To End Propaganda
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Advisor for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was committed to resolve the country's issues through dialogue and collective decision-making.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that less than a month ago, the Prime Minister expressed his willingness to engage with the opposition on all matters on the floor of house.
However, no formal proposal for talks has been initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) through the Prime Minister's or Speaker's Office.
"When such an offer comes from their side, I am confident our leadership will respond positively,” he said.
He further said that PTI consistently conspiring against the country and running campaigns to discredit state and constitutional institutions. He urged PTI to cease its propaganda against the country.
Regarding the events of May 9, the advisor said that those responsible will face due legal process. "On that day, public properties, sensitive state installations and memorials of martyrs were desecrated, and such acts will not go unpunished," he added.
