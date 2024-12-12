Open Menu

PML-N Stresses Dialogue, Urges PTI To End Propaganda

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 12:40 AM

PML-N stresses dialogue, urges PTI to end propaganda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Advisor for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was committed to resolve the country's issues through dialogue and collective decision-making.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that less than a month ago, the Prime Minister expressed his willingness to engage with the opposition on all matters on the floor of house.

However, no formal proposal for talks has been initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) through the Prime Minister's or Speaker's Office.

"When such an offer comes from their side, I am confident our leadership will respond positively,” he said.

He further said that PTI consistently conspiring against the country and running campaigns to discredit state and constitutional institutions. He urged PTI to cease its propaganda against the country.

Regarding the events of May 9, the advisor said that those responsible will face due legal process. "On that day, public properties, sensitive state installations and memorials of martyrs were desecrated, and such acts will not go unpunished," he added.

Recent Stories

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

52 minutes ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

55 minutes ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

55 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

55 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

52 minutes ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

52 minutes ago
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

52 minutes ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

52 minutes ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

52 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

52 minutes ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages confer ..

56 minutes ago
 Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood s ..

Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan