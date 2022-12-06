PML-N struggle for constitutional supremacy: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said that the political struggle of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was for the supremacy of the constitution.

Talking to a private media channel he said that Imran Khan's tenure being the prime minister was the worst in many ways, especially in the economic sector.

He said that the Imran-led government lodged politically motivated cases against opponents while PML-N never believed in political victimization. "We believe accountability must be across the board and strictly based on merits, he added.