UrduPoint.com

PML-N Struggling For Country Not For Personal Interests: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PML-N struggling for country not for personal interests: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Trainings Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was struggling for the country's better future, not for personal benefits.

Talking to a private media channel, he said under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Democratic Movement was committed to pulling the country out of the swamp where Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left us.

"Imran Khan's government was imposed upon us by poorly managed general elections in 2018, and it was ousted through a democratic process of a vote of no confidence," he said.

Besides the worst economic crises inherited from the Imran's government, the coalition government was determined to give relief to the people, he added.

In response to a question, the minister said Jail Bharo Tehreek should not be limited to workers, Imran Khan should begin by surrendering himself to law instead of seeking pre-arrest bail.

Just like Imran's previous unsuccessful political moves, Jail Bharo Tehreek will bite the dust, too, he claimed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Jail Sunday 2018 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

36 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

9 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.