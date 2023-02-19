PML-N struggling for country not for personal interests: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Trainings Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was struggling for the country's better future, not for personal benefits.

Talking to a private media channel, he said under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Democratic Movement was committed to pulling the country out of the swamp where Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left us.

"Imran Khan's government was imposed upon us by poorly managed general elections in 2018, and it was ousted through a democratic process of a vote of no confidence," he said.

Besides the worst economic crises inherited from the Imran's government, the coalition government was determined to give relief to the people, he added.

In response to a question, the minister said Jail Bharo Tehreek should not be limited to workers, Imran Khan should begin by surrendering himself to law instead of seeking pre-arrest bail.

Just like Imran's previous unsuccessful political moves, Jail Bharo Tehreek will bite the dust, too, he claimed.