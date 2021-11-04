PML-N submits resolution for establishment of Hazara province

The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sardar Yousuf Zaman on Thursday submitted a resolution at the office of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on establishment of Hazara province

The same resolution was earlier passed in the provincial assembly by Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, Qalandar Khan Lodhi and Sardar Idrees in 2014.

However, Sardar Yousuf Zaman of PML-N submitted another resolution for implementation of the earlier resolution.

Sardar Yousuf said the reason for submitting the resolution was to make possible the establishment of Hazara province including other small provinces.