UrduPoint.com

PML-N Submits Resolution For Establishment Of Hazara Province

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:34 PM

PML-N submits resolution for establishment of Hazara province

The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sardar Yousuf Zaman on Thursday submitted a resolution at the office of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on establishment of Hazara province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sardar Yousuf Zaman on Thursday submitted a resolution at the office of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on establishment of Hazara province.

The same resolution was earlier passed in the provincial assembly by Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, Qalandar Khan Lodhi and Sardar Idrees in 2014.

However, Sardar Yousuf Zaman of PML-N submitted another resolution for implementation of the earlier resolution.

Sardar Yousuf said the reason for submitting the resolution was to make possible the establishment of Hazara province including other small provinces.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Same Muslim

Recent Stories

US Authorizes Exit of US Staff From Ethiopia Amid ..

US Authorizes Exit of US Staff From Ethiopia Amid Escalating Conflict - Embassy

2 minutes ago
 PM wishes Hindu community a 'Happy Diwali'

PM wishes Hindu community a 'Happy Diwali'

6 minutes ago
 Digital Transformation: Force For Positive Busines ..

Digital Transformation: Force For Positive Business Change

11 minutes ago
 Rohit Sharma says India is not a bad team

Rohit Sharma says India is not a bad team

14 minutes ago
 PPP failed to issue even health cards to Sindh peo ..

PPP failed to issue even health cards to Sindh people: Farrukh

6 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges end to 'reckless ' war as Et ..

UN rights chief urges end to 'reckless ' war as Ethiopian conflict escalates

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.