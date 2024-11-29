PML-N Submits Resolution In Punjab Assembly Calling For Ban On PTI Over Protests
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Uzma Kardar of PML-N moves resolution and terms PTI as violent party just a day after Balochistan Assembly’s resolution for similar ban on it
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, calling for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The resolution was presented by PML-N MPA Uzma Kardar.
This development follows the Balochistan Assembly's recent resolution recommending a similar ban on PTI for its involvement in protests.
The resolution condemned a political party for allegedly spreading unrest and instability across the nation. Kardar accused PTI of inciting violent protests, which led to extensive destruction and incidents of arson nationwide.
It further stated that PTI workers caused serious injuries to police officers and fatally ran over three Rangers personnel and two police constables with a vehicle.
The resolution also claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister led armed actions against the Federal government on two occasions. It alleged the involvement of armed state employees, with KP police using tear gas and government machinery in the assaults.
The document accused PTI of violating constitutional and legal boundaries by attempting to recreate the violence of May 9, inciting the public against state institutions, and promoting attacks on the federation.
It highlighted that PTI disregarded Islamabad High Court's directives, causing daily economic losses of Rs190 billion and resulting in a cumulative GDP loss of Rs140 billion.
The resolution also criticized PTI's protests for crashing the stock market and damaging Pakistan's international reputation during critical events such as visits by Belarusian delegations and Shanghai Cooperation Organization meetings. It alleged that PTI's actions obstructed foreign direct investment (FDI).
The resolution stated that Pakistan could no longer afford such disruptive activities and called on the federal government to impose an immediate ban on PTI to safeguard the country's interests.
