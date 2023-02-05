PML-N successfully combating challenges faced by country: Kanju

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju said on Sunday nation was well aware that PML N was capable of combating economic challenges in an amicable way and thus they reposed confidence in PML N only.

He said this while addressing the Workers Convention here, Kanju stated whenever Pakistan was faced with crises, it was only PML-N which steered it out of challenges.

He stated the PML-N would be victorious in future also as it enjoyed the support of millions of people in the country, adding he also thanked the party workers for joining the convention in large numbers.