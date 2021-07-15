UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Suffers From Internal Strife; Fighting For Its Survival: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

PML-N suffers from internal strife; fighting for its survival: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is suffering from factionalism and internal strife and fighting for its survival.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz's address, the federal minister pointed out that Nawaz Sharif's group is different while Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan are separate groups.

In such circumstances, PML-N is not being accepted in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said while terming PML-N as the main reason for the failure of the PDM.

The federal minister said that the daughter of Nawaz Sharif says that her father is brave, "If Nawaz Sharif is brave, then a brave man does not run away".

He said that Nawaz Sharif fled to London and is living a luxurious life. He goes to watch polo matches and also does shopping.

What kind of sacrifice is Nawaz Sharif making in a cold environment? He said Nawaz Sharif patronized the occupation mafia and criminals. Their own economic situation improved but the country fell behind, he lamented.

Shibli Faraz indicated that it seems that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to participate in the Azad Kashmir elections nominally.

"We have to tell the people of Kashmir what the previous governments did for them," he said.

The present leadership has raised the voice of Kashmiri people in the United Nations and other platforms effectively.

The people of Kashmir have seen both the governments who enjoyed power and did nothing for the betterment of the masses.

Neither these parties (PML-N and PPP) did anything for the people of the region nor for the Kashmir cause, Shibli Faraz said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology United Nations Polo Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

12 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

1 hour ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

1 hour ago

Russian-German Commerce Chamber Pushes for Russian ..

21 minutes ago

CCoE okays Power Division's summary regarding vali ..

21 minutes ago

Georgia Detains Another 2 People for Violence at A ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.