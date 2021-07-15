PML-N suffers from internal strife; fighting for its survival: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is suffering from factionalism and internal strife and fighting for its survival.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz's address, the federal minister pointed out that Nawaz Sharif's group is different while Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan are separate groups.

In such circumstances, PML-N is not being accepted in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said while terming PML-N as the main reason for the failure of the PDM.

The federal minister said that the daughter of Nawaz Sharif says that her father is brave, "If Nawaz Sharif is brave, then a brave man does not run away".

He said that Nawaz Sharif fled to London and is living a luxurious life. He goes to watch polo matches and also does shopping.

What kind of sacrifice is Nawaz Sharif making in a cold environment? He said Nawaz Sharif patronized the occupation mafia and criminals. Their own economic situation improved but the country fell behind, he lamented.

Shibli Faraz indicated that it seems that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to participate in the Azad Kashmir elections nominally.

"We have to tell the people of Kashmir what the previous governments did for them," he said.

The present leadership has raised the voice of Kashmiri people in the United Nations and other platforms effectively.

The people of Kashmir have seen both the governments who enjoyed power and did nothing for the betterment of the masses.

Neither these parties (PML-N and PPP) did anything for the people of the region nor for the Kashmir cause, Shibli Faraz said.