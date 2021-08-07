UrduPoint.com

PML-N Supremo Enjoying Eating Pizza Instead Of Going To Hospital: Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was enjoying eating pizza in London instead of going to any hospital for medical treatment

The United Kingdom (UK) concerned department had rejected the visa extension application of Nawaz Sharif and it was better for him now to return Pakistan and face the corruption cases in the courts, he said talking to Pakistan Television (ptv).

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was continuously seeking the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from the government for its fugitive and absconder supremo, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed from the day first with its slogan of across the board accountability against the plunderers.

The SAPM said Nawaz Sharif had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, who now should had to face the corruption cases in the courts.

Nawaz Sharif and her daughter had always told lies regarding their illegal assets and properties established in foreign countries, he added.

