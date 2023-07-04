Open Menu

PML-N Supremo To Return Pakistan Before Election Campaign: Musadiq Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PML-N supremo to return Pakistan before election campaign: Musadiq Malik

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supreme leader and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will return back to the country before the election campaign.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the party was fully prepared to go to the election and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is the only capable leader who would steer the country out of present challenges.

He said Pakistan always progressed in every field under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, adding, Nawaz Sharif is still the most popular leader in Pakistan and he will stand the country on its feet again.

Replying a question, he said that PML-N led government was making strenuous efforts to preserve economic stability and move the economy towards growth, adding, the revival of IMF program will now give breathing space to Pakistan and the country will be able to get loans from multilateral financial institutions and trust of the international community will also be increased.

To another question, he said that economic reforms are very important for a country's economic survival and that signing a staff-level agreement with IMF is a great success of government policy and measures.

